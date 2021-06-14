Advertisement

Weekend storms wreak havoc across Kentucky

By Grason Passmore
Updated: 12 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Afternoon storms made quite a splash this weekend.

“We had one person that drove into high water. Her car stalled out in the water. She was rescued by an off-duty Georgetown Firefighter, but she was rescued before any crews could get there after the 911 call was made.”

Scott County EMA Director Mike Hennigan said there was high water over Cedar and Switzer Roads that receded as quickly as Sunday’s storms rolled in. As well as the Ironworks Road area.

“The western side of Scott County took the worst of that storm. Basically, anything from I-75 west,” said Hennigan.

Saturday, the weekend storms affected homeowners across Clarke and Fayette Counties.

“Looked and there it was. It was a good tree. Now it gets to be lumber,” said Mathew Goble.

“It shook the house. I looked out the back and thought, well it couldn’t be out here. But when I came out here, sure enough, I saw the damage,” Ronnie Slone said.

From one tree that fortunately fell away from Mathew Goble’s Lexington home, to another tree that nearly missed Ronnie Slone’s Winchester home, crushing his neighbor’s house instead.

”A little church on up the road that flooded last night,” Lee County resident Jeff Hobbs said about the Wide Creek Community Church.

Then Friday, overnight and early morning rain caused numerous problems in Lee County, like washed out roadways, fallen trees, flash flooding and mudslides.

“It could take anywhere from a couple of months to a year maybe,” Lee County EMA Director Jon Allen said.

A cleanup process that may take a while in some areas.

