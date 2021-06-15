Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a September feel the next few days

By Adam Burniston
Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After nearly two weeks of a true Summer sizzle, we are now experiencing more of a September feel with highs well below our average.

Get out and enjoy your evening and night ahead because temperatures will be falling through the 70s and into the 60s for this evening, but then we’ll cool evening furth into the 50s overnight. A light northerly wind will still be around as well, making it feel excellent as well with less humidity, Skies will have a few clouds mixed in, but mostly clear skies will show up by later tonight.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be around the mid-50s for most, with some lower 50s showing up in spots for a cool morning feel. It will be another great feeling day with even cooler temperatures around for the afternoon. Highs are expected to only reach the low to mid-70s during the afternoon and evening. Skies will stay mostly sunny as well, with low humidity making it feel great.

We’ll keep our below-average pattern going for another day on Thursday before changes move in. By Friday and into the weekend, southerly winds take back over briefly, which will help boost temperatures back into the 80s. Then another front will move in from the north late Friday and then stall across our region through the weekend. This front will provide scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area throughout the weekend and even last into early next week. We’re also keeping our eyes on the tropics as a potential tropical system could form in the Gulf of Mexico within the next five days or sooner. There is still a long road ahead to see how this plays out and if it could bring impacts to us here in Kentucky, but always something to watch for, so we’ll keep you updated.

