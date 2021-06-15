Advertisement

Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
By Associated Press
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows a 1-year-old child found dead with his mother at a Tennessee home starved to death, and the woman died of a drug overdose.

The bodies of the mother and son were found in February at their home in Portland, about 35 miles northeast of Nashville.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was found alive.

News outlets reported that autopsy results released Monday show the mother’s cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 15-month-old boy died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Officials say they were found by a probation officer making a home visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
File image
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington
A property owner is looking to identify the ones responsible for vandalizing a home she was...
Property owner looking to identify vandalism suspects
Fire destroys building Harrison County in overnight fire.
‘I think I’m still in shock’: Fire destroys event space in Cynthiana
The flyers were found in a neighborhood off East Hickman Road in Nicholasville.
Nicholasville neighborhood finds hateful, racist flyers in mailboxes and on lawns

Latest News

Emails show repeated efforts from the White House chief of staff asking Justice officials to...
New emails reveal Trump pushed DOJ to challenge 2020 election results
Latanya Thornton was 37 weeks pregnant when a driver ran a red light and hit her car, injuring...
Pregnant woman forced to wait an hour for ambulance after car crash
Because of low employee numbers, only about half the number of ambulances needed in the...
Pregnant mother injured in car crash waits an hour for ambulance to arrive
Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions