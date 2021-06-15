Advertisement

Boyle County credits mental toughness during postseason run

Boyle County plays Lewis County on Friday at 11:00 am in the state quarterfinals.
Boyle County preparing for Friday's quarterfinals.
Boyle County preparing for Friday's quarterfinals.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - After beating Johnson Central 1-0 Sunday night, Boyle County is only three wins away from the school’s first state softball championship.

Head coach Brian Deem says mental toughness is a part of the Rebels’ success. They’ve blown teams out, won the close ones and seem to thrive in pressure-packed situations.

“It starts with the kids and the leadership I have with my seniors,” said Deem. “We really challenge our kids at practice and we make them learn how to do things that put them in uncomfortable situations and not find ways out and excuses. My seniors have been with me for four years, some of them for five as eighth graders and they know the expectation. It’s been instilled as one of our platforms we believe in is mental toughness.”

Boyle County plays Lewis County on Friday at 11:00 am in the state quarterfinals. If the Rebels win, they play either Daviess County or Pendleton County on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
File image
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington
A property owner is looking to identify the ones responsible for vandalizing a home she was...
Property owner looking to identify vandalism suspects
Fire destroys building Harrison County in overnight fire.
‘I think I’m still in shock’: Fire destroys event space in Cynthiana
The flyers were found in a neighborhood off East Hickman Road in Nicholasville.
Nicholasville neighborhood finds hateful, racist flyers in mailboxes and on lawns

Latest News

DANVILLE
Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title
WATCH | Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title
WATCH | Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title
Bettie Lou Evans, Kendra Harrison, Nazr Mohammed, Larry Warford, Bob Whelan, Arin Gilliland...
UK Athletics announces 2021 hall of fame class
UK lineman Kenneth Horsey
UK lineman Horsey teaming up with UK Healthcare to teach CPR