Boyle County credits mental toughness during postseason run

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - After beating Johnson Central 1-0 Sunday night, Boyle County is only three wins away from the school’s first state softball championship.

Head coach Brian Deem says mental toughness is a part of the Rebels’ success. They’ve blown teams out, won the close ones and seem to thrive in pressure-packed situations.

“It starts with the kids and the leadership I have with my seniors,” said Deem. “We really challenge our kids at practice and we make them learn how to do things that put them in uncomfortable situations and not find ways out and excuses. My seniors have been with me for four years, some of them for five as eighth graders and they know the expectation. It’s been instilled as one of our platforms we believe in is mental toughness.”

Boyle County plays Lewis County on Friday at 11:00 am in the state quarterfinals. If the Rebels win, they play either Daviess County or Pendleton County on Saturday.

One of the best teams in the state right here. @BoyleSoftball preparing for Friday’s state quarterfinals vs. Lewis County. pic.twitter.com/UnK61MparG — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 15, 2021

