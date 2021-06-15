Advertisement

COVID cases drop in states with high vaccine rates

By CNN staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New COVID case rate numbers appear to show higher vaccination rates correlate with fewer infections.

The 11 states where more than half the residents are fully vaccinated are reporting 2.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In contrast, the nine states that have vaccinated less than 35% of their residents are reporting 5.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

That number is 1.6 times higher than the national average.

States that have seen an increase in new cases have vaccinated fewer than half their residents.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
File image
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington
A property owner is looking to identify the ones responsible for vandalizing a home she was...
Property owner looking to identify vandalism suspects
Fire destroys building Harrison County in overnight fire.
‘I think I’m still in shock’: Fire destroys event space in Cynthiana
The flyers were found in a neighborhood off East Hickman Road in Nicholasville.
Nicholasville neighborhood finds hateful, racist flyers in mailboxes and on lawns

Latest News

Emails show repeated efforts from the White House chief of staff asking Justice officials to...
New emails reveal Trump pushed DOJ to challenge 2020 election results
Latanya Thornton was 37 weeks pregnant when a driver ran a red light and hit her car, injuring...
Pregnant woman forced to wait an hour for ambulance after car crash
Because of low employee numbers, only about half the number of ambulances needed in the...
Pregnant mother injured in car crash waits an hour for ambulance to arrive
Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions