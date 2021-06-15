Advertisement

Doctors seeing increase in respiratory illnesses as COVID-19 restrictions lift

By Chelsea Jones
Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts say during the pandemic, there were almost no flu deaths compared to years past. They believe the measures taken against COVID-19 played a role.

“It’s just about the fact that people weren’t congregating and were being very cautious and were masking,” said Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates, the chief medical officer of inpatient emergency services at UK Hospital.

Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates says a few people were admitted to the ICU for the flu this year. Normally, it’s around 20 to 30 people.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, doctors expect a rise in the number of flu cases. They’re already seeing an uptick in other respiratory illnesses like the common cold.

Doctors are now reiterating the CDC protections against COVID. They hope people will keep following some of the safety protocols to help stop the spread of the flu.

“We suspect the flu will be worse than last year. I am hopeful not as bad as in years past because we’ve learned maybe, right?” Dr. Montgomery-Yates said.

Health experts say it’s hard to predict how bad the flu will be this year, but they say getting a flu shot, washing your hands, and covering coughs and sneezes can help protect against it.

