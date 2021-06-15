Advertisement

Fire destroys event space in Cynthiana

Fire destroys building Harrison County in overnight fire.
Fire destroys building Harrison County in overnight fire.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Elks Lodge on U.S. 62 in Harrison County is a total loss after catching fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Charles Carson says flames were shooting through the roof all the way down to the first floor when crews first arrived.

They were able to put the fire out and are monitoring for hot spots while they wait for an investigator.

Chief Carson says one firefighter, who was the first to enter the building, was hit by some smoke and had to take a break but is doing fine.

WKYT was told the event space had just started events back up in the hopes of getting things back to normal after a year of pandemic restrictions.

The owners had also just bought new equipment, but it has all been destroyed.

Chief Carson says the building has had electrical problems in the past, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

