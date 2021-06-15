Advertisement

‘It’s been really tough’: Lee County School Officials reflect on past year as they lift mask mandates

By Cory Sanning
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A moment that Lee County School officials had waited more than a year for.

“We’re glad that the governor shifted his executive order and that the department of education has allowed us to life that mask mandate,” Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson said.

The Lee County School District is among the first in our region to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and mask guidelines.

“I think it was right for our community because in Lee County we just don’t have very high rates, we haven’t all year long really,” Wasson said.0″ There have been times when we’ve had to quarantine several students but I think every district just has to make that choice.”

A decision that county officials are confident was made responsibly.

“If they’ve made the choice and they’re out now, but I know they’ve made the choice to take masks out of the mix,” Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill said. “They’re doing that responsibly and I know they’ll follow all procedures to ensure that the students remain safe even if masks aren’t being worn in class.”

Caudill is an advocate for community members to seek the COVID-19 vaccine, something that he said could alleviate any concerns about the return of in-person learning.

“If you are concerned about the virus, then there are more than ample opportunities to get the vaccine,” Caudill said. “And every amount of science out there says the vaccine will help you.”

For Wasson, the smiling faces and in-person interactions are she is looking forward to the most.

“My principal called me this morning from the elementary and she said it’s sure nice to see those smiling faces of the kids, so it’s going to be really nice,” Wasson said. “I hope we get to keep that up.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury indicted Martae Shanks and Autumn Owens in the death of Lazarus Parker.
Two more charged in connection with Lexington murder
“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street
Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville

Latest News

Temperatures stay comfortable
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will stay at September levels
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle finally fizzles
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Fire destroys building Harrison County in overnight fire.
Fire destroys event space in Cynthiana
Developing story. Man hit and killed by car in Lexington.
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington