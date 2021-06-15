Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle finally fizzles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer doesn’t even get here until Sunday and we have had plenty of it already.

Temperatures will fall to some comfortable levels with lower humidity. This is a very pleasant airmass. When you consider the drop in humidity and highs only in the 70s, it is more typical of fall. Enjoy every single second of this! It will be quite a nice run in the world of weather.

The weekend is the only difference in the world of weather. Showers & storms will likely approach by the end of the week and weekend. Right before that system swings through the region, temperatures will climb. Nothing ridiculous, but certainly noticeable!

The weekend could feature rounds of showers & storms. There is also a chance that we see some tropical remnants roll through the region. This would mean some heavier rain for many folks.

Take care of each other!

