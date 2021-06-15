Job fairs in Lexington aiming to find new employees for businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the state reopening, businesses say there’s no shortage of customers. The issue for them is finding enough workers to fill that demand.

“12 or 13 positions that we’re trying to fill. Anything from sales, service, working in the window and door shop, brickyard. Warehouse, shipping receiving. Anything and everything,” said Jacqueline Ballard with Clay Ingels.

That was a common message among employers Tuesday, who had plenty of openings.

“It’s been a little challenging, definitely to find the right people,” said Hayley Johnson with Barnhill Chimney.

This group had a roadside job fair, near their businesses. They’re seeing business pick back up, but now they need potential employees to call them back.

“We’ve been getting a lot of applications but a lot of people are not coming back to their interviews. That’s probably one of the biggest disappointments, waiting on people to come,” said Dwan Mack with ReStore.

Across town, the Griffin Gate Marriott also had a job event. The hospitality industry was hit hard during the pandemic.

“We had to layoff close to 80% of our staff. We were doing occupancy in the teens. We’re doing occupancy now close to 95%. And it’s all coming back very quickly,” said Andrew Labetti with the Griffin Gate Marriott.

Labetti said they have positions across the property to fill.

“The good news is business is coming back. We’ll deal with having to get people in here. If we have to work seven days a week to get the business levels satisfied we can do that. The good news is the business is coming back,” Labetti said.

“We’ve had a great year and that makes it even more difficult the fact that we need the employees to help us to sustain that,” Johnson said.

All of those employers said if people weren’t able to make it out to any of these job events Tuesday, they’d be happy for them to apply online.

