Man hit, killed by car in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Lexington.

It happened on New Circle Road between Woodhill Drive and Richmond Road.

Police say when they arrived, they found the man lying in the road.

The coroner pronounced him dead shortly after.

Officers say the driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and charges are not expected at this time.

They also spoke to several witnesses in the area about what happened.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit started its investigation around 2:00 a.m.

All lanes of New Circle Road are back open.

