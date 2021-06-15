Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Stanton are investigating a fight that happened at a little league game.

Viewers sent us videos that appear to show several adults fighting at the ballpark during Monday night’s championship match.

The Stanton City Parks and Rec Board says the argument started between parents and coaches.

The board also issued an apology to parents and children who saw the fight.

Officers are trying to figure out what led up to the fight and are asking for videos of the incident.

Anyone with information can message the Stanton Police Department on Facebook or call dispatch at 606-663-4116.

You can also contact Stanton Parks and Rec.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.