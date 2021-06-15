SoulFeast Week begins in Lexington soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re just two days away from the inaugural SoulFeast Week.

The 10-day event highlights African American food, restaurants and chefs in and around central Kentucky.

Fourteen Black-owned restaurants are participating and they will feature entrees that cost less than $10, and every one of those entrees will have one ingredient that comes from a Black-owned farm.

Organizers say this event is open to everyone.

“SoulFeast Week and supporting Black-owned business is not just a Black person thing, it’s a communal thing. So we are very excited about residents between all central Kentucky coming out to support and tour all of our Black-owned restaurants as well as coming out to our curated events,” said Marcellus Barksdale, co-founder of SoulFeast Week.

You can follow this link for more information.

