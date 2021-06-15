‘There has been some hesitancy’: Health officials rewarding COVID-19 vaccines with Visa gift cards

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - All it takes is a little encouragement and little push.

“What we’re doing there is we’re doing Visa gift card giveaways at five health departments in Eastern Kentucky,” Tom Stephens said. “Just trying to encourage people to come out and give them one more reason to get the shot.”

As the Kentucky Association of Health Plans is partnering with iHeartRadio to give 100-dollar gift cards to those who choose to get their shot. The tour will stop at five health departments in the region, with Tuesday’s stop coming in Owsley County.

“There has been some hesitancy about people coming and getting it so we’re wanting to do everything that we can to try to encourage them to come out and to take the vaccine,” Vivian Smith said.

Hesitancy that health officials said continues to linger, sometimes to even the closest of relatives.

“Even within the same family you’ll find like, you know you’ll have that one brother or sister that’s out there that just isn’t excited about getting it,” Stephens said.

Despite that, they feel that a promise for a reward may alleviate some of the worry.

“Any time that you give you know, some type of monetary value to something you know, people will, will usually come out and get it,” Smith said.

Smith is the county coordinator for the Owsley County Health Department, and she feels that getting the shot could be the answer that we have been longing for.

“I want to be back to normal, you know I want to be with my family, I want to visit and so I think that getting this vaccine is the answer to being able to get us to do that.”

