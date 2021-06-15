Trial begins for accused Pulaski Co. constables
Updated: 13 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Pulaski County constables are on trial right now.
Gary Baldock and Mike Wallace are accused of conspiracy against rights, specifically involving unreasonable searches and seizures.
- Pulaski County constable indicted for attempted murder in FBI-involved shooting
- FBI agent shot while serving warrant for Pulaski County constable
The FBI arrested Baldock last year. Before the arrest, Baldock fired shots, which hit an agent. They fired back, shooting Baldock.
Attorneys for both constables say their clients are innocent.
