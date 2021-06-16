Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another great day before changes move in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September-like feel continues for another day this week with dry conditions, but changes are right around the corner, with storm chances returning by the weekend.

For your evening and night ahead, we’re tracking a great and cool feel as temperatures cool back into the 60s and 50s. Dry conditions will continue through tonight with light to moderate northeasterly winds. Skies will stay mostly clear through the overnight as well.

By Thursday, morning temperatures will begin in the lower-50s, with some upper-40s possible across portions of eastern Kentucky. It will be another lovely day with temperatures coming in below average yet again. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will persist throughout the day, with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s and a few areas running into the lower-80s. Winds will be moderate at times, shifting more out of the east-southeast.

Our pattern begins changing by Friday and into the weekend, with more southerly winds picking temperatures back up into the 80s through Sunday. We’ll also track another front moving down from the north late Friday, then stall across our region through Sunday. This front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms, with a chance for some strong to severe storms mixed in as well. By early next week, another front will follow it up Monday into Tuesday, bringing temperatures back down following it. We’re also still keeping an eye on the tropics as a system slowly develops. At this time, once a tropical system develops, it appear’s it could potentially make landfall this weekend and then stay to our south as a trough digs into our region.

