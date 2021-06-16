Advertisement

Another Kentucky man charged in connection with Capitol riot

By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say another Kentucky resident has been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The FBI in Louisville tweeted that Kurt Peterson of Hodgenville was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities.

The agency says Peterson is charged with obstruction an official proceeding, destruction of government property and entering a restricted building.

Further details weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Peterson has an attorney.

U.S. Department of Justice records show that more than a dozen Kentuckians have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the Capitol.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

