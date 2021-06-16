Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville baseball continues to celebrate its first berth in the baseball state tournament, but now its time to get down to business.

The 12th region champion Admirals have up some gawdy offensive numbers all year, but the number ’40′ is the focus. Danville is 39-3 and a win over Lafayette Wednesday night would give the Ads 40 wins. Five other schools have had 40-win seasons in Kentucky High School baseball history and all won state titles.

“That would be special,” said head coach Paul Morse. “Forty wins and we haven’t really talked about that as a group but you know it as a coach. You know when I first started coaching it was 20 wins, 20 wins, 20 wins, 20 wins. We did that for several years now and then to be able to get to 30 (wins) the last few (years) has been special.”

Morse, who played for Danville from 1989-92 and still holds the state record for home runs in a career, says adding a state championship to “Title Town” would be incredible.

“To be able to get 40 (wins) and be in the same conversation as those other four or five schools that have done that, and got on to win a state championship, that would be a dream come true.”

The other schools to win 40+ games in a season are household names in KHSAA baseball lore.

*1982 Madison Central (40-0)

*1997 Harrison County (40-1)

*2002 Covington Catholic (40-3)

*2003 Dunbar (41-4)

*2017 PRP (40-5)

