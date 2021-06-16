Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.

We know one person is dead, another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another person has minor injuries after the crash.

The coroner says 46-year-old Michael Mason was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an officer saw Mason just minutes before the crash happened. Investigators tell us an officer reported a car on New Circle Road around 1:15 and the driver appeared to be passed out.

Because of traffic, it took a few minutes for the officer to get to the car, but when they pulled up, the car sped off.

Police tell us the officer decided to not pursue or chase the car. Then just minutes later, the crash happened at Eastland Parkway and Gayle Drive.

Police haven’t said why the officer decided to not follow that car.

“It could be that he was looking at more of a medical issue and just trying to check in and make sure everything was all right. Or it’s possible we don’t know what the charges are. So without knowing it’s hard to say why the officer made the decision not to pursue,” Sgt. Donnell Gordon said.

Officers say the road will be opened once the cars are towed away.

