FEMA extends deadline for federal assistance for storm survivors in 31 counties

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Kentucky Emergency Management announced that the deadline to register under the Individual Assistance (IA) program has been extened once again.

The deadline to apply is now July 8th.

“For many Kentuckians, these severe storms were one of the most stressful and challenging events of their lives. FEMA’s deadline extension will be incredibly helpful, giving them more time to apply for the assistance they need,” said Gov. Beshear. “This extension makes it easier for more of our people to get help. I encourage all eligible Kentuckians to apply before the new deadline of July 8.”

Homeowners, business owners, and renters in select counties that experienced damage from the previous flooding can visit Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers for help.

Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the following 31 counties are eligible and encouraged to register: Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

“Again, thanks to our FEMA partners for the extended timeline. We urge all of our impacted residents in the 31 IA counties to apply for federal assistance before the registration period closes for this disaster event,” added Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM).

Kentuckians in any of the 31 counties included in President Biden’s April 23 major disaster declaration can visit any in-person registration sites, regardless of which county they live in.

Open Wednesday to Friday, June 16-18:

  • Clay County Community Center: 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Open Thursday to Saturday, June 17-19:

  • Floyd County Community Center: 7199 Kentucky Highway 80, Langley, KY 41645
  • Lee County Community Center: 500 Happy Top Road, Beattyville, KY 41311

All registration sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, anyone applying should bring the following information in order to register:

  • Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;
  • Current mailing address;
  • Current telephone number;
  • Social Security number;
  • Your insurance information;
  • Total household annual income;
  • Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and
  • A general description of disaster damage and losses.

