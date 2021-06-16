Advertisement

Former Bullitt Co. assistant principal pleads not guilty to sending nude photos to student

Riverview Opportunity Center assistant principal Jeffery Morning allegedly took photos of...
Riverview Opportunity Center assistant principal Jeffery Morning allegedly took photos of himself with his genitals exposed on school grounds, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.(Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Bullitt County assistant principal appeared before a judge Wednesday on allegations that he sent a student nude photos while he still worked at Riverview Opportunity Center.

Jeffery Morning, 35, is accused of taking nude pictures on Riverview’s campus on May 6 and then sending the pictures to a student on Snapchat. Morning is also alleged to have asked for pictures in return.

The student told investigators they screenshot the photo, leading Morning to ask why. The student added that the two had been sending each other photos of themselves, nude and clothed, for about a month before the May 6 incident happened.

Morning resigned from his job on May 13 and was arrested on June 4.

He entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday at his arraignment; his preliminary hearing is scheduled for September.

