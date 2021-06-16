Gov. Beshear reports 233 new COVID-19 cases; 2.07% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 233 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 462,922 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.07% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 55 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,175.

As of Wednesday, 238 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 65 are in the ICU, and 35 are on ventilators.

The governor says there will be no vaccination report for Wednesday due to delays with the federal reporting database.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.