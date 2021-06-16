Hiring problems plague Pulaski County businesses

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Finding enough people to work continues to be a problem just about everywhere.

Some businesses have even had to close because of the lack of workers.

“It’s a significant problem.” Pulaski County employers can’t find enough workers, and some quit right after starting or don’t even bother to show up. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/S8LKYgBiYd — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 16, 2021

In Pulaski County, if you drive up and down US 27 and you’ll see a lot of ‘now hiring’ or ‘accepting applications’ signs. We’re hearing of people being hired on the spot and some places even offering as much as $1,000 for a signing bonus.

Bobby Clue with the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce says there’s not a lot of incentive for people to want to work. Some are still getting their extra unemployment checks and for others, it’s hard to pinpoint a reason.

Some restaurants are even having to close as early as 8 p.m. because they can’t find enough workers.

“You are seeing major chains, like a Chili’s, or Bob Evan’s or a Frisch’s Big Boy, having to close down at 8 p.m. right now, because they can’t find workers,” Clue said. “It’s a significant problem.”

Christian Paulk, who ran a construction firm for more than 20 years, recently sold everything and closed because he couldn’t find enough workers. He says he was offering people more than $20 an hour to start.

“The hand up is not the problem. It’s the hand out.” Pulaski Co contractor says he had to close his business because he simply can’t find enough workers. More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/tyoLi3RsVX — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 16, 2021

Employers also tell us they are hiring people only to have them not show up on the first day or quit after only working a few days.

“You only have to fill out one application a week and you can sit on that unemployment,” Paulk said.

Chamber of commerce officials say the hiring problem has improved just a little bit for many industrial or factory jobs, but it’s still bad.

