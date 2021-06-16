Hiring problems plague Pulaski County businesses
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Finding enough people to work continues to be a problem just about everywhere.
Some businesses have even had to close because of the lack of workers.
In Pulaski County, if you drive up and down US 27 and you’ll see a lot of ‘now hiring’ or ‘accepting applications’ signs. We’re hearing of people being hired on the spot and some places even offering as much as $1,000 for a signing bonus.
Bobby Clue with the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce says there’s not a lot of incentive for people to want to work. Some are still getting their extra unemployment checks and for others, it’s hard to pinpoint a reason.
Some restaurants are even having to close as early as 8 p.m. because they can’t find enough workers.
“You are seeing major chains, like a Chili’s, or Bob Evan’s or a Frisch’s Big Boy, having to close down at 8 p.m. right now, because they can’t find workers,” Clue said. “It’s a significant problem.”
Christian Paulk, who ran a construction firm for more than 20 years, recently sold everything and closed because he couldn’t find enough workers. He says he was offering people more than $20 an hour to start.
Employers also tell us they are hiring people only to have them not show up on the first day or quit after only working a few days.
“You only have to fill out one application a week and you can sit on that unemployment,” Paulk said.
Chamber of commerce officials say the hiring problem has improved just a little bit for many industrial or factory jobs, but it’s still bad.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.