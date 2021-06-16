Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is some of the best weather that we have had around here in a very long time.

Our numbers all look very comfortable over the next few days. Humidity will remain at a lower level. Our temperatures will come in around the mid to upper 70s. That means comfort will be off the charts. If you are a fan of some fall-like weather in the middle of June... this is the perfect stretch of weather for you.

A late-week cold front will bring a chance of showers & thunderstorms. As this front approaches, our cold front will bring in a shot of warmer air. So our run with the 70s and low humidity will be over. Those showers & thunderstorms will fill our skies.

There could be some tropical moisture streaming into our skies. If that is the case, we will really see those rains come down heavy at times. It looks like this system will not pass over us, but it will spread moisture across the commonwealth.

Take care of each other!

