Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has made a decision in horse trainer Bob Baffert’s case against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The judge had asked their attorneys to work out an agreement about what to do with Medina Spirit’s urine sample. We know from court filings that Baffert’s attorney and the KHRC were not able to work out a deal.

So, the judge’s order Wednesday spells out how much urine from the split sample each side is entitled to.

Baffert’s team wanted the entire sample sent to a New York lab, but the commission wanted to keep some as a backup. The judge landed somewhere in between.

You’ll remember Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at Kentucky Derby 147, but he failed a post-race drug test.

Baffert wants Medina Spirit’s urine to be re-tested at an independent lab. There have been some concerns about contamination after a blood sample tube shattered.

Judge Thomas Wingate heard arguments on the matter Friday and, on Wednesday, ruled that two representatives for Baffert and two representatives for the horse racing commission will escort the split sample to the New York lab.

Baffert will get 20 milliliters to be tested.

The KHRC will get five, as well as whatever is leftover.

In his order, Judge Wingate makes clear that he was just ruling on how to divide the urine sample. This is not about any penalty, disqualification, or what the results of the drug test should mean.

But the judge also recognizes this is part of that process, he writes, “this matter is of extraordinary importance to the commonwealth and the horse racing industry and deserves swift attention and incontrovertible results.”

