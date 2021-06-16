Advertisement

Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has made a decision in horse trainer Bob Baffert’s case against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Baffert, Medina Spirit owners sue Ky. racing commission

The judge had asked their attorneys to work out an agreement about what to do with Medina Spirit’s urine sample. We know from court filings that Baffert’s attorney and the KHRC were not able to work out a deal.

So, the judge’s order Wednesday spells out how much urine from the split sample each side is entitled to.

Baffert’s team wanted the entire sample sent to a New York lab, but the commission wanted to keep some as a backup. The judge landed somewhere in between.

You’ll remember Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at Kentucky Derby 147, but he failed a post-race drug test.

Baffert wants Medina Spirit’s urine to be re-tested at an independent lab. There have been some concerns about contamination after a blood sample tube shattered.

Judge Thomas Wingate heard arguments on the matter Friday and, on Wednesday, ruled that two representatives for Baffert and two representatives for the horse racing commission will escort the split sample to the New York lab.

Baffert will get 20 milliliters to be tested.

The KHRC will get five, as well as whatever is leftover.

In his order, Judge Wingate makes clear that he was just ruling on how to divide the urine sample. This is not about any penalty, disqualification, or what the results of the drug test should mean.

But the judge also recognizes this is part of that process, he writes, “this matter is of extraordinary importance to the commonwealth and the horse racing industry and deserves swift attention and incontrovertible results.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington identified
Heather French Henry,
Heather French Henry takes on new role at Miss Kentucky this weekend
A property owner is looking to identify the ones responsible for vandalizing a home she was...
Property owner looking to identify vandalism suspects

Latest News

15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
Madison Lilley finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award
John Calipari
Calipari dismisses rumor of possible return to NBA
DANVILLE
Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title
WATCH | Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title
WATCH | Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title