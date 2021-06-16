Madison Lilley finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award

BRISTOL, Conn. – Kentucky Volleyball senior setter Madison Lilley has been announced as a finalist for the Best Female College Athlete Award at the ESPY’s, ESPN announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

Lilley is one of four finalists, joining Paige Bueckers (UConn women’s basketball), Jaelin Howell (Florida State women’s soccer) and Odicci Alexander (James Madison softball).

Fan voting will run from June 16 through Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2021 ESPY Awards presented by Capital One will be held July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The event will be televised from The Rooftop At Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, New York City, ESPN’s New York City headquarters.

Madison Lilley, Kentucky