Advertisement

Man gets away with drawer full of cash in two Lexington armed robberies

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are searching for the man they say armed two gas stations at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The first incident happened at 1:24 a.m. at the Thornton’s on Georgetown Road.

The clerk told police a man walked in with a gun and demanded money.

He fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Less than 20 minutes later, police say a man showed up at the Speedway on Leestown Road.

The clerk there says the suspect also had a gun and demanded money.

The man got away with the cash register drawer, before firing shots into the air outside the gas station.

Police say no one was hurt and no buildings were hit with bullets in either case.

They do believe the two incidents are connected, and are working to comb through surveillance footage of each.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington identified
Heather French Henry,
Heather French Henry takes on new role at Miss Kentucky this weekend
A property owner is looking to identify the ones responsible for vandalizing a home she was...
Property owner looking to identify vandalism suspects

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, founders of...
WATCH The Breakdown | Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, founders of Lexington SoulFeast Week
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. George Fuchs with UK Healthcare
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. George Fuchs with UK Healthcare
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Ralph Stokley, owner of Stokley's Marine
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Ralph Stokley, owner of Stokley's Marine
EMS directors in Kentucky struggling with staffing shortages
EMS directors in Kentucky struggling with staffing shortages
A fireworks shortage could dim the sparkle of this 4th of July.
Fireworks shortage could dim the sparkle of this year’s 4th of July