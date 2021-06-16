Man gets away with drawer full of cash in two Lexington armed robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are searching for the man they say armed two gas stations at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The first incident happened at 1:24 a.m. at the Thornton’s on Georgetown Road.

The clerk told police a man walked in with a gun and demanded money.

He fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Less than 20 minutes later, police say a man showed up at the Speedway on Leestown Road.

The clerk there says the suspect also had a gun and demanded money.

The man got away with the cash register drawer, before firing shots into the air outside the gas station.

Police say no one was hurt and no buildings were hit with bullets in either case.

They do believe the two incidents are connected, and are working to comb through surveillance footage of each.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

