New Lexington business offers a “magical” pony ride experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new business is offering pony and wagon rides in Lexington.

Unicorns and Lollipops is located off Combs Ferry Road.

The owner Summer Frost says she wants to give back to the city.

“This is going to be magical,” Frost said. “I mean, it’s already starting to be magical. I want to be a small Disneyland. I want to put us on the map.”

The first pony rides will be available on July 10th.

You can learn more at the Unicorns and Lollipops website.

