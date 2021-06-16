Advertisement

New Lexington business offers a “magical” pony ride experience

The first rides will be offered July 10th.
The first rides will be offered July 10th.(Unicorns & Lollipops Pony Rides, llc)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new business is offering pony and wagon rides in Lexington.

Unicorns and Lollipops is located off Combs Ferry Road.

The owner Summer Frost says she wants to give back to the city.

“This is going to be magical,” Frost said. “I mean, it’s already starting to be magical. I want to be a small Disneyland. I want to put us on the map.”

The first pony rides will be available on July 10th.

You can learn more at the Unicorns and Lollipops website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington identified
Heather French Henry,
Heather French Henry takes on new role at Miss Kentucky this weekend
A property owner is looking to identify the ones responsible for vandalizing a home she was...
Property owner looking to identify vandalism suspects

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, founders of...
WATCH The Breakdown | Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, founders of Lexington SoulFeast Week
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. George Fuchs with UK Healthcare
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. George Fuchs with UK Healthcare
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Ralph Stokley, owner of Stokley's Marine
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Ralph Stokley, owner of Stokley's Marine
EMS directors in Kentucky struggling with staffing shortages
EMS directors in Kentucky struggling with staffing shortages
A fireworks shortage could dim the sparkle of this 4th of July.
Fireworks shortage could dim the sparkle of this year’s 4th of July