Now Hiring: Kentucky businesses looking for employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are many jobs available across the region. Here’s a look at some places that are hiring.

Larosa’s Pizza is looking for workers. They have locations in Lexington, Nicholasville and Richmond. You can apply by clicking here.

The University of Kentucky is already telling students about a job fair happening this fall to find part-time work while still going to school. That job fair will be on Thursday, September 9 at the Gatton Student Center.

We want to know if you’re hiring. Send us your information at nowhiring@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.