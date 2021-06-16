Police investigating mysterious NKY deaths as homicides

FALMOUTH, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police confirmed on Tuesday they are investigating two mysterious deaths in Northern Kentucky last month as a double-homicide.

The Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the deaths of a man and a woman on May 31.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 200 block of Straub Lane at 11:52 a.m. on May 28 and found both of the victims dead.

They later identified the victims as Dillon Carpenter, 28, of DeMossville, and Madison Klups, 24, of Springboro, Ohio.

Troopers say the two died from gunshot wounds.

KSP Sgt. James Phelps says police shifted course from a death investigation to a homicide investigation on the coroner’s report, though he could not elaborate on those findings.

Phelps says a double-homicide is rare for the area.

“The area seems to be pretty quiet. Single lane road. Dead ends. Quiet area,” he said.

