Stanton Parks & Rec announces changes after fight at little league game

By Andrea Walker
Updated: 9 hours ago
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Young athletes in Stanton are about to see some changes in the way their leagues run.

Leaders with the parks and recreation department say their goal is to create a safe and fun environment for everyone.

At this point, most of our viewers have likely seen the video of the fight that broke out Monday during the championship t-ball game in Stanton.

The Stanton Police Department shared a Facebook post from the parks and rec, outlining the changes being made in response to the fight:

Moving forward, there will be a zero-tolerance policy on verbal assaults for all leagues, not just t-ball. Umpires will eject anyone who violates that rule from the game and they’ll also be banned for the remainder of the season.

Scoreboards are also being removed from t-ball games and there will no longer be a t-ball tournament.

The department went on to say that they appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as they continue reviewing video and reports about the incident.

Disciplinary actions are being taken against individuals involved in the scuffle, but the department will not be discussing them publicly.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

