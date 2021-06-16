Advertisement

UK joining trial to study vaccine effectiveness in young children

By Jim Stratman
Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State officials are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine.

Right now, that’s everyone 12 years old and up. However, starting later this month, UK HealthCare will join a trial aimed at seeing how effective the vaccine is in kids as young as 6 months old.

It’ll be held at the Tufland Clinic location.

UK HealthCare officials say they’re excited to be a part of this trial using the Moderna vaccine. Researchers emphasized safety and said that this kind of study will be key in pushing Kentucky and the world towards herd immunity.

“In order to get maximum herd immunity, you’ve got to get the children vaccinated, or we don’t get maximal herd immunity in the whole population,” said lead investigator Dr. Geroge Fuchs.

Dr. Fuchs and Dr. John Bauer are the co-investigators in this trial. They say that there will be two parts to the trial: the first is looking at what kinds of doses should be used in children.

That trial is already happening at sites across the country.

The second part will track immune response in children ranging from 6 months old to 12 years old to see how effective the Moderna vaccine is for young children.

“The technology is really quite amazing and it’s one of the safest vaccines to ever have been developed,” Dr. Fuchs said. “It’s such an important trial. The implications are so important that we feel it’s imperative that, given the opportunity, we participate. Anything we can do to contribute to getting a more effective prevention in all children, but especially here in Kentucky. I think we feel privileged to do this.”

The first part of the trial will begin later in June and only accept about 10 children. The second part will start in July and accept close to 200 children.

Click here for more information on the study and how to sign up.

