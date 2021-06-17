Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking an active pattern returning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying this September-like cooldown, our pattern is heading back into summer with humidity and storm chances returning into the weekend.

Dry and mild conditions will be with us for this evening and into tonight after another beautiful day. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s this evening and then into the 60s after sunset and into tonight. Winds continue to shift more out of the south through this evening and tonight but will stay lighter with mostly clear skies.

By Friday morning, temperatures will begin the morning in the 50s and lower-60s yet again across parts of the Commonwealth. While it will be an excellent start to the day, southerly winds will boost up moisture and humidity back into our region with warmer temperatures as well. By the afternoon, highs will climb back into the mid-80s across our area for a more seasonal feel with a bit of mugginess back in the region. As we get into the later evening and night hours, a front will move in from the north, providing scattered showers and thunderstorms for central, eastern, and northern Kentucky. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, so we will be watching that threat closely.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend as this front stalls across our region. We aren’t expecting washout conditions, but if you have outdoor plants Saturday or Sunday, you’ll want to stay weather aware and keep an eye on the radar for any storms. As we get into early next week, we have another system that brings a cold front into our region on Monday/Tuesday with more storms. Temperatures through the weekend will remain in the 80s, but after this next cold front next week, we’ll see another drop into the 70s. We’re also continuing to watch the tropics as we should see a tropical system develops within the next day or sooner. Models suggest it will move inland by this weekend, and then a trough early next week should help keep it primarily to our south, but we’ll continue to watch it and update you on any developments.

