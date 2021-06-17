Anderson Public Library’s featured display for Pride Month garners mixed reaction within the community

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In honor of Pride Month, a local public library put several of its LGBTQ+ books and resources in a featured display.

It has some people praising the library for showcasing the LGBTQ+ community, but others are criticizing the library saying its inappropriate content for kids.

It’s a featured spot right at the doors of the Anderson Public Library, their ever-changing display takes a relevant theme or topic and showcases the library’s related books and materials.

This June, the library decided on Pride Month and featured LGBTQ+ themed books and resources.

“We as the library really want to make sure we are striving to serve the broader community and different parts of our community understanding that not everything we have is going to be something that’s important to everyone but chances are it’s going to be important to someone,” the Anderson Public Library Board of Trustees President Rachel Dockal said.

Dockal said they weren’t expecting how important this display would be for so many, both positively and negatively.

So much so that people bombarded the regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting to take advantage of public comment.

“I grew up in Anderson County coming to the library, I wish I had this display as a child,” one community member said during the meeting. “I was sixteen years old and had a gun to my head wanting to kill myself because I was gay.”

The Anderson News was at the meeting and posted video from inside to their Facebook page showing a packed room, some people holding Pride flags and others without.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a closet heterosexual, a raging trans sexual, whatever you are or don’t know what you are, it’s wrong to push an agenda on the children of the county,” another community member said during the meeting.

Dockal said the library is always open to public comment but they have no plans to remove the display before Pride Month is over.

She said no matter which side you’re on, this feedback has proved how connected a community is to its local library.

“We are honestly very thankful for the amount of passion obviously that this has shown us that folks have for the library,” Dockal said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.