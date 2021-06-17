Bill Bryant to join WKYT evening team after Sam Dick’s retirement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Longtime anchor Bill Bryant will succeed Sam Dick at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts later this year.

After Dick retires at the end of November, Bryant will join WKYT’s award-winning evening anchor team of Amber Philpott, Chris Bailey and Brian Milam.

“As with many of our viewers, I have admired and respected Bill’s work at WKYT over the years,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “He’s a privilege to work with each day and by adding him to our evening team we know our success will continue to be in good hands.”

Bryant came to WKYT in 1984 as an intern and never left. Over the past 37 years, he’s been a guiding editorial voice as a reporter, anchor, and leader.

“This is a tremendous honor. I grew up watching WKYT and walked through the door here and went to work when I was 21 and I’ve really never looked back,” Bryant said. “I’ve covered about everything and worked every shift over the years and they’ve all been fun and challenging in their own way. I’m well aware that not everybody gets the chance to do what they always wanted to do in their home state, and I’m grateful that the opportunities have kept coming including this one.”

Since 2006, he’s anchored WKYT’s weekday morning newscasts in addition to newscasts at 10 a.m. and noon.

“When I came to WKYT in 2006, I quickly learned that Bill is an invaluable part of the station,” said WKYT News Director Robert Thomas. “His passion for the station, its viewers, and the community was immediately evident. For me — and I know for so many other people at WKYT — Bill is a major part of what makes WKYT so successful.”

Bryant is also the most respected name in Kentucky political reporting. Because of his work at WKYT as a reporter, anchor, and host of the state’s longest running weekly public affairs program, “Kentucky Newsmakers,” he was named host of Kentucky Educational Television’s “Comment on Kentucky” in 2015.

“While no one can replace the void that Sam Dick will leave on the anchor desk when he retires, I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to now anchor alongside another veteran and well respected and trusted journalist in Bill Bryant,” Amber Philpott said. “Bill is one of the best in the business, his Kentucky roots run deep and his passion for the political landscape in Kentucky is unmatched. I am excited and welcome Bill back to the evening desk to continue serving the people of central and eastern Kentucky.”

Dick plans to retire from WKYT in the fall after being the station’s evening anchor for 34 years.

“Bill is a top notch journalist. His political anchoring and reporting are unmatched in the state and beyond. He’s also a trusted friend, and I think our viewers see those qualities every day,” Dick said.

Beyond the walls of the station, he set the example of being a vital, trusted, and admired part of the community. In 2000, his alma mater of Eastern Kentucky University named Bryant as a “distinguished Alumni.”

With Bryant’s promotion, WKYT will maintain its longstanding tradition of each evening anchor being a Kentucky native.

“Amber, Chris, Brian and I all know each other and we all share the bond of loving the business while carrying that extra responsibility that comes with being native Kentuckians and reporting on our home state,” Bryant said. “We all know Kentucky very well, and we want to see it thrive.”

