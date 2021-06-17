Advertisement

Danville shuts out Lafayette 3-0 in state quarterfinal

Danville advances to face McCracken County in the state semifinal round Friday
By Lee K. Howard
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville picked up its 40th win of the season on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Lafayette in the KHSAA state quarterfinal round.

University of Kentucky commit Christian Howe broke up a scoreless game in the bottom of the 4th with an RBI double down the right-field line to give the Admirals the 1-0 lead. Still in the 4th, Preston Barnes crushed the Micah Cowen offering over the left-field foul pole for his sixteenth home run of the season. The two-run shot extended Danville’s lead to 3-0.

Lafayette would load the bases in the top of the sixth, but it was the shortstop Barnes who made an excellent play to throw out Owen Jenkins at first for the final out of the inning.

Danville advances to face McCracken County in the state semifinal round Friday at 5 p.m. at Legends Ballpark.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Stanton Parks & Rec announces changes after fight at little league game
Lexington police investigate two armed robberies.
Man gets away with drawer full of cash in two Lexington armed robberies
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
Madison Lilley finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award
John Calipari
Calipari dismisses rumor of possible return to NBA
DANVILLE
Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title