Danville shuts out Lafayette 3-0 in state quarterfinal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville picked up its 40th win of the season on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Lafayette in the KHSAA state quarterfinal round.

University of Kentucky commit Christian Howe broke up a scoreless game in the bottom of the 4th with an RBI double down the right-field line to give the Admirals the 1-0 lead. Still in the 4th, Preston Barnes crushed the Micah Cowen offering over the left-field foul pole for his sixteenth home run of the season. The two-run shot extended Danville’s lead to 3-0.

Lafayette would load the bases in the top of the sixth, but it was the shortstop Barnes who made an excellent play to throw out Owen Jenkins at first for the final out of the inning.

Danville advances to face McCracken County in the state semifinal round Friday at 5 p.m. at Legends Ballpark.

