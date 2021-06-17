Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Stanton Parks & Rec announces changes after fight at little league game
Lexington police investigate two armed robberies.
Man gets away with drawer full of cash in two Lexington armed robberies
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
Eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month
WATCH | Eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month
Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
WATCH | Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
Inaugural SoulFeast Week gets underway in Lexington
WATCH | Inaugural SoulFeast Week gets underway in Lexington
It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
WATCH|Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting