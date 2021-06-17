FEMA opens in-person flood relief center in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re still looking for federal flood recovery aid, FEMA will be setting up mobile support centers in Clay, Floyd, and Lee counties this weekend.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer any questions for anyone in the 31 counties listed in the disaster declaration.

From June 17 to June 19, the Lee County Community Center is working with FEMA to provide a mobile assistance center to help flood victims that are still struggling.

FEMA is out again in Lee County along with two other eastern Kentucky counties for their in person assistance centers to give some flood victims answers. This is FEMA’s last weekend of in person assistance, so go out while you can! More tonight on @WKYT #wkyt #fema pic.twitter.com/nscYtB7mlO — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) June 17, 2021

This will be an in-person event and they hoping those who need assistance, others that have filed claims and have questions will show up in order to get some of those questions answered.

“We did not have a flood, we had a mudslide,” Richard Cooper of Owsley County said. “Which pretty much destroyed a big part of my home.”

Cooper came to seek assistance with the help of Lesa Marcum. Lesa works for the Owsley County Public Library and has been helping people fill out applications and get them to these centers.

“I have helped numerous people with their application and I actually came down with some paperwork to talk to the FEMA crew,” said Marcum.

For most people, the overall in-person FEMA experience has been helpful.

“This is the first time I’ve personally met with ‘em, but they were very cooperative and receptive,” Cooper said.

The aid especially hits home as, last week, Lee County experienced flooding once again. Jon Allen, Lee County’s director of emergency management, told us just how important this is to the people.

“We’ve been very fortunate in that a couple of our residents were actually in an appeal process for just minor paperwork issues and they were able to resolve those fairly quickly here and come out to a pretty good solution,” Allen said.

Hattie Stallworth a FEMA spokesperson is happy to announce the extension of the deadline.

July 8, that gives people more time to register with FEMA and we don’t want anyone left out,” Stallworth said. “We had 22 counties added on.”

This gives an extra 15 days for people to apply for aid if needed, but this is the last weekend to get in-person help for now.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.