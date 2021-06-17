Advertisement

Former Wildcat Jeff Badet to sign with Falcons

Played last season with Washington Football Club
Former Kentucky receiver Jeff Badet will likely sign with the Atlanta Falcons, after working out for the club on Wednesday.(AP)
By Steve Moss
Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jeff Badet, the former Kentucky and Oklahoma wide receiver, will sign with the Atlanta Falcons, per multiple reports.

Badet worked out for the Falcons on Wednesday.

Badet previously played with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before being picked up by Washington in 2020. The undrafted free agent played three games for Washington. Badet played his senior season with Oklahoma and was signed by the Vikings.

