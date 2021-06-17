Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 255 new COVID-19 cases; 2.06% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 255 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 463,154 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.06% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 43 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,178.

As of Thursday, 229 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 66 are in the ICU, and 36 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,134,353 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.

