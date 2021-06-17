Group displaced from North Fork Mobile Home Park files lawsuit against the city of Morehead

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of people who lived in an eastern Kentucky mobile home park is suing the city.

The group filed a lawsuit over the approval of a development that put them out of their home in Morehead.

In April, the city approved a $32 million shopping center, which displaced people living in the North Fork Mobile Home Park. Those living there protested outside Lexington developer Patrick Madden’s office.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for their moves, an ordinance to be created preventing future displacement, among other demands.

