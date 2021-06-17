Advertisement

Inaugural SoulFeast Week gets underway in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The inaugural SoulFeast week is underway in Lexington with a meet and greet with African American chefs, farmers and restaurant owners.

The 10-day event highlights African American food, restaurants and chefs in and around central Kentucky.

One of the restaurants featured is The Social Vegan located inside the Greyline building on North Limestone and Loudon in Lexington. The highlight dish is the vegan chili cheese queso fries.

MORE: Lexington restaurant owners say SoulFeast Week is bringing community together

Frank Hall, the owner of The Social Vegan, says SoulFeast allows African American chefs to display their culinary talents.

“Whether it’s soul food, whether it’s vegan, vegetarian dishes, I think we have everything that you’re going to try I think on SoulFeast week,” Hall said. “It’s going to be amazing because of the flavor the passion the love that we put into our food.”

WKYT is a sponsor of SoulFeast Week. You can follow this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Stanton Parks & Rec announces changes after fight at little league game
Lexington police investigate two armed robberies.
Man gets away with drawer full of cash in two Lexington armed robberies
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month
WATCH | Eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month
High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
WATCH | Ky. will offer incentive to get people back to work, Beshear says
Inaugural SoulFeast Week gets underway in Lexington
WATCH | Inaugural SoulFeast Week gets underway in Lexington
It happened Thursday afternoon at the apartment complex on Winnie Street.
WATCH|Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting