Inaugural SoulFeast Week gets underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The inaugural SoulFeast week is underway in Lexington with a meet and greet with African American chefs, farmers and restaurant owners.

The 10-day event highlights African American food, restaurants and chefs in and around central Kentucky.

One of the restaurants featured is The Social Vegan located inside the Greyline building on North Limestone and Loudon in Lexington. The highlight dish is the vegan chili cheese queso fries.

Frank Hall, the owner of The Social Vegan, says SoulFeast allows African American chefs to display their culinary talents.

“Whether it’s soul food, whether it’s vegan, vegetarian dishes, I think we have everything that you’re going to try I think on SoulFeast week,” Hall said. “It’s going to be amazing because of the flavor the passion the love that we put into our food.”

