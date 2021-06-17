Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant weather will end soon

By Jim Caldwell
Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An approaching system from our northwest will shake things up.

You will be able to enjoy another very comfortable day before the weather changes. A frontal boundary will begin to close in on us by Friday. Out ahead of it you will find a push of some more warmth. It will bring in some moisture, too. That means humidity will increase.

Some of the thunderstorms that develop might be a little on the strong side. Parts of Kentucky will end up seeing some strong to severe storms. We might have some of those around here. Overall, the wetter weather will dominate the weekend.

Take care of each other!

