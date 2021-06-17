Lexington doctor discusses status of COVID-19 in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky may be fully open and COVID-19 restrictions lifted, but doctors warn the virus is still spreading, especially among those who are still unvaccinated.

COVID is still considered a pandemic, despite restrictions easing across the country. So as we get back to normal, we wanted to know how we’re doing locally with cases.

“I say we’re doing pretty good. A combination of a decent number of people getting the vaccine, and a lot of people still doing the things we need to do to stay a little bit safer than we would have 24 months ago,” Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says he can tell a noticeable difference in ER admissions since the vaccine rollout.

“I mean even getting into March and April I was starting to see a sunrise, some light at the end of the tunnel and for the first time didn’t think it was a train coming,” said Dr. Stanton with UK Healthcare.

But new data shows Kentucky is trailing in population vaccinated. The CDC ranks the bluegrass 32nd in the country. On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear lifted capacity limits and the mask mandate, even though we still haven’t reached his goal of 2.5 million vaccinations. But Dr. Stanton says he doesn’t anticipate a surge.

“I don’t think we’re going to get anywhere close to the numbers we were seeing late 2020 into early 2021. Just because the number of people who are vaccinated,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton said while cases are going down, they are seeing more of RSV in children, the flu, and other illnesses that were prevented because of COVID precautions, like wearing masks.

