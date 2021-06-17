Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police say they got a call around 4 Thursday afternoon about a man who had been shot outside an apartment complex off Winnie Street.

When officers got there, they found a man in his 30s with what police are calling life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to UK Hospital.

Police say they have limited information about a possible suspect right now and they’re still working to gather more details before releasing that.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com

