Much-needed supplies handed out to Rockcastle County flood victims

By Jim Stratman
Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christian Appalachian Project is handing out much-needed items to flood victims in Rockcastle County.

The distribution event started at 9 o’clock Thursday morning and runs until 3 p.m.

Officials from the Christian Appalachian Project say they’re handing out things like household and furniture items, cleaning supplies, paper goods, and other essential items that people might need.

“Between the ice storm in February and the flood in March and, of course, everyone dealing with COVID it’s just tough times right now,” said Robyn Renner, director of disaster relief with the Christian Appalachian Project. “We’re just here to give them hope.”

We remember those storms back at the end of February and the floods that followed. Many in the area had their homes and businesses damaged and they’re still trying to recover.

“I knew it was going to be bad, but when I opened up the front door, that’s when it really hit me. You go from having a home to having nothing,” said flood victim Paulina Jackson. “You don’t realize it but the little things like a blow dryer, a curling iron, spoons, forks, knives, plates, simple things that you just take for granted every day, you don’t have that anymore.”

Paulina says she can’t express just how grateful she is for everyone who has helped her since the floods, including the workers from the Christian Appalachia Project and all the people who donated these goods to help flood victims.

FEMA did allocate money to help in the recovery, so FEMA representatives will also be on-site if you haven’t been able to sign up for assistance.

If you are someone who needs help from FEMA, you can visit disasterassistance.gov.

