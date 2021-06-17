Advertisement

Now Hiring: Which employers in the Lexington area are looking for workers?

By Victor Puente
Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky businesses need workers, and now WKYT is teaming up with local businesses to let you know what jobs are available.

Today we talked with one business that’s ready to expand, and another that’s letting people have a trial run to see if the restaurant industry is right for them.

Business is great at Ivy and Grace Brow Boutique, but the owner says they’re having trouble finding workers. They are planning a second location, but for that to happen they need more employees.

“Our five-year goal was to open up a new location. But within this year it’s been so busy that we had to open it within the first year,” Savana Long said.

Their new location in Danville opens next month.

“That’s going to be our main location. So we’ll offer facials, will have a full spa in the back. And then the front is going to be permanent make up services,” Long said.

But like a lot of businesses, they have some positions to fill. And finding those workers has been a challenge.

“We need, you know, an esthetician, we need a massage therapist. A lash technician. Because there’s a really high demand for it right now,” Long said.

Another Lexington business is in the same boat. When it comes to positions to fill, Alfalfa has a few.

“Servers, expediters, food runners, dishwashers, cooks. You name it we could use it,” Fancy Moore said.

They’ve been expanding their days of operations.

“We did get a little more staffing so we’ve been able to open up Thursday and Friday from 11 to 4. We are looking for more people so we can open up on Wednesday as well,” Moore said.

Moore says they’ll even let people test the waters, and come in to work a half or full shift.

“See if you like it, see if that’s your thing. Some people are used to factories. Some people are used to the restaurant, so you can come in and see if that’s your thing. If it’s not, we’ll pay you for your time for being here and have a good day,” Moore said.

If you’re a business with a job opening, email us your information to nowhiring@wkyt.com.

