Officer injured in Capitol riot says GOP congressman refused to shake his hand

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) – A D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was injured in the Capitol insurrection is blasting a GOP congressman.

Officer Michael Fanone said he had a tense exchange with Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde in the Capitol on Wednesday.

He said Clyde’s behavior was an insult to him and all law enforcement who responded to the Jan. 6 riot.

Fanone said the encounter began when he cordially greeted Clyde.

“I extended my hand to shake his hand. He just stared at me,” Fanone said. “I asked him if he was going to shake my hand, and he told me that he didn’t know who I was.

“So, I introduced myself. I said that I was Officer Michael Fanone, that I was a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who fought on Jan. 6 to defend the Capitol, and as a result, I suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as a heart attack after having been tased numerous times at the base of my skull, as well as being severely beaten.

“At that point, the congressman turned away from me, pulled out his cellphone, looked like he was attempting to pull up, like, an audio recording app on his phone and again, like, never acknowledged me at any point. As soon as the elevator doors opened, he ran as quickly as he could like a coward.”

Clyde was one of the 21 House Republicans who voted against legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who defended the Capitol.

Clyde’s office has not commented.

