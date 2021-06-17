Police: Man found shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Wednesday night.

Police say it happened just after 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio and Sixth Streets.

Officers say they found a man, shot, near a couple of cars.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened, and have few details on a suspect.

