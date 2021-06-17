Advertisement

Police: Man found shot in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Wednesday night.

Police say it happened just after 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio and Sixth Streets.

Officers say they found a man, shot, near a couple of cars.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened, and have few details on a suspect.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash after speeding away from Lexington officer; two others hurt
File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Stanton Parks & Rec announces changes after fight at little league game
Lexington police investigate two armed robberies.
Man gets away with drawer full of cash in two Lexington armed robberies
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Rounds of showers & storms will be back
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Humidity levels will steadily climb
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant weather will end soon
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Wednesday night.
WATCH | Police: Man found shot in Lexington
WATCH | Lexington doctor discusses status of COVID-19 in Kentucky
WATCH | Lexington doctor discusses status of COVID-19 in Kentucky