Sen. Rand Paul talks COVID-19, gas prices, Russia

(WAVE) - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., covered a range of topics in an interview with WAVE 3 News from Washington on Thursday.

He was asked about his inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, writing a letter with other GOP senators asking for more information.

Paul has been adamant that the COVID-19 virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

He said Thursday the research on the virus was funded by the National Institute of Health, as well as infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Now, he’s asking to get a look at NIH documents about the origin of the virus.

“Not only (have) the people over there admitted they are doing that kind of research, we still have Dr. Fauci stonewalling and not admitting he was part of this,” Paul said, adding that Fauci is not fit to be in the position he’s in.

Paul also talked about inflation. He said he’s hoping to put a stop to unnecessary spending like stimulus checks, because the money has to come from somewhere.

“You may feel good when you get your check, your $2,000 check,” Paul said, “but if a year later, prices are $2,000 higher, you’re not any richer.”

Paul added that rising gas prices could be the result of inflation, but it could also be because of President Joe Biden’s administration’s policy against drilling on federal land.

“We were actually completely energy-independent for the first time probably in my lifetime, and now we’re reversing tide,” Paul said.

Despite cross-aisle jabs on most issues, Paul did let up on the punches when it came to Biden’s meeting this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think it’s a good idea that we have ongoing conversations in a very detailed fashion on nuclear arms control with both Russia and China,” Paul said. “It doesn’t mean the conversations always lead to immediate peace, or immediate treaties or immediate agreements, but I think the conversation is worth having and makes war less likely.”

Paul compared Biden’s meeting with Putin to former President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, saying the more conversation that’s had, “the better.”

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.